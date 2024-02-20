2024 Elections: GNAT to release policy proposals for political party manifestos

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is gearing up to announce its policy proposals aimed at guiding political parties in shaping their manifestos for the upcoming general elections.



Departing from its traditional reactive approach, GNAT's General Secretary, Thomas Musah, emphasised the association's commitment to actively influencing the political discourse by proactively presenting its policy recommendations to political parties.



"We want to give them what we want and then put these things into your manifesto. We want to give them a particular document to factor into their manifesto," Mr. Musah stated in an interview with Citi News.



According to him, this move is designed to ensure that the needs and concerns of GNAT members are effectively incorporated into the agendas of political parties.



Mr. Musah emphasised that GNAT's decision to lead in formulating policy proposals is a demonstration of its dedication to safeguarding the welfare of its members. By directly influencing the content of political party manifestos, the association aims to ensure that the interests of educators are prioritised and adequately addressed.



He added, "Sovereignty resides in the people. It is in the interest of the people that you are there. For the welfare of our members, we are putting some documents together. So now when it comes to accountability and we are referring, we can also refer to the kind of demand we made on them."



Addressing the timeline for releasing the policy document, the GNAT General Secretary assured that the document would be made public by the end of the week.



"All things being equal, we are sure that by the close of this week, we should be able to communicate with the political parties," he said.