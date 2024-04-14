You are here: HomeNews2024 04 14Article 1930427

2024 Elections: Global Info Analytics director defends methodology used in recent survey

Musa Dankwah Musa Dankwah

Musa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, has defended the methodology employed by his organization in a recent poll that placed former President John Mahama ahead of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on TV3's The Key Points, Dankwah emphasized that the sample size used in the survey is representative of Ghanaian voters.

He explained, "The survey was deployed in 82 constituencies and the sample size cannot be said to be scanty."

In the referenced poll, John Mahama leads with over 54% of the votes, followed by Dr. Bawumia with 34%, while Alan Kyerematen has slightly over 7%, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement garnered over 2%.

