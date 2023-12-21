2024 Elections: Go to polling station fully armed - NDC Deputy Gen. Sec. tells Ghanaians

Politics of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustafa Gbande, has asked Ghanaians to arm themselves when going to vote during the 7th December 2024 general elections.



According to him Ghanaians should carry guns and machetes or anything they can lay their hands on to enable them protect themselves and their ballot at the various polling stations.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he has told the leadership of the NDC that they have to prepare in advance for the NPP ahead of the elections.



" . . they think the way to go is violence so I've told our leaders that if possible let's prepare twice the NPP and wait for them, when you are going to the polling station put a cutlass in your pocket . . . if we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us.”



This, he noted is the only way to guarantee a free and fair elections.



He added that some members of parliament armed themselves with guns when they visited the constituencies for the district level elections.



"We have records of some members of parliament who went to their constituencies with military men to disrupt the district level elections and we will not allow people to be killed just like they did in the 2020 general elections," he said.



He further sounded a word of caution to the Electoral Commission who have proposed to abandon the use of indelible inks during voting.



"If the Electoral Commission wants to have a peaceful, free and fair elections, they should rescind that decision," he cautioned.



Watch video below:



