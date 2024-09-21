2024 Elections: “I am excited that we picked No. 8” - Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Former President and 2024 flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his excitement and optimism after the Electoral Commission’s ballot drawing on September 20, where his party secured the No. 8 position for the upcoming presidential elections.



a beacon of hope, urging Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC's vision for the future.



Mahama underscored the importance of the No. 8 ballot position, interpreting it as a favorable sign for the NDC’s campaign. He believes this number symbolizes a commitment to progress and transformation, aiming to inspire confidence among voters as the election date approaches.



While the NDC celebrates its ballot position, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which secured the No. 1 spot, remains focused on its campaign strategy.





