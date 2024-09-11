2024 Elections: I believe EC is up to the task – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has urged Ghanaians to support and pray for the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, noting the EC's crucial role.



He emphasized the need for fairness and impartiality in the electoral process.



President Akufo-Addo also highlighted the importance of electoral integrity during the Bar Conference, calling on political parties, security agencies, and civil society to ensure transparent and peaceful elections.



He warned against premature result declarations by political parties, reaffirming that the EC alone should announce election results.