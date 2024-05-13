2024 Elections: Let's avoid anything that will derail the electoral process – Asantehene

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a call to the public to remain vigilant in safeguarding the democratic process as Ghana prepares for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.



Delivering his address during the peak of his 25th-anniversary celebration as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool on Sunday, May 12, Asantehene emphasized the crucial need for a stable environment that allows citizens to make well-informed decisions for the nation's benefit.



Highlighting the significance of the electoral season, he reminded citizens of the extensive campaigning period ahead and stressed the importance of learning from past experiences to preserve democracy. He further underscored the necessity for an atmosphere conducive to informed decision-making, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.



"This year is another election year. Our political leaders are already on a campaign trail and intend many months of combating campaigning ahead. After all our past experiences, we should make sure that our democracy is saved," he said.



"Nonetheless, we need to know that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that will derail the electoral process. People need the right environment where they can make informed choices in the interest of the nation," he added.