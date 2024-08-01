2024 Elections: Lord Commey warns of tough battle ahead

Politics of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

At the launch of the Odododiodio constituency campaign in Accra, Lord Oblitey Commey, former NPP National Youth Organizer and current Director of Operations at the Presidency, has warned of the intense competition in the 2024 elections.



He emphasized that the contest would be fiercely contested, urging voters not to underestimate the challenge.



Commey highlighted the unique and close-knit nature of the Odododiodio constituency, where election tensions run high.



He reminded constituents that the election’s outcome is crucial for the entire community, not just individual candidates, and recalled the violence and disruptions experienced during the 2020 elections.