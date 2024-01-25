2024 Elections: Mahama's victory will revive the nation – Prophet One

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Rev Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in the Ashanti Region, has declared that former President John Mahama has been chosen by God to be the President of Ghana again, and nothing can alter this divine decision.



The religious leader, commonly known as Prophet One, asserted that not even attempts by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to manipulate the outcome with money would not change the victory predestined by God.



Prophet One emphasised that God has selected Mahama to rejuvenate the nation's economy, which, according to him, has suffered under the governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He recalled how he accurately prophesied Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's victory in the 2016 general election and now claims to have received a divine revelation about Mahama's triumph in the upcoming elections.



These statements were made during a visit by former President Mahama to the church as part of his Building Ghana Tour in the Ashanti region.