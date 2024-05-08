2024 Elections: Movement for Change member warns Electoral Commission of integrity risks

Politics of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Solomon Owusu, a member of the Communication Team of the Movement for Change, has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) about the potential consequences of failing to maintain integrity in its operations leading up to the 2024 elections.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show (AMS), Owusu referenced historical events, including Kwame Nkrumah's ousting from power, which he partially attributed to the EC's practices at the time.



Owusu stressed the need for truthfulness and transparency in the current voter registration process, urging the EC to ensure accuracy and fairness in compiling voter rolls.



He emphasized the importance of preventing the registration of individuals below the legal voting age of 18, as this could undermine the democratic foundation of the electoral system.



Highlighting the significance of the upcoming generation of voters, Owusu noted that those born in 2006, who have recently turned 18, have already witnessed significant political events under different governmental administrations.



He called for collaboration among all political parties and independent candidates to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.



In a call to action, Owusu encouraged Senior High School students who have reached voting age to actively participate in the registration process.



He emphasized the importance of their involvement in shaping the future of the country through responsible citizenship and engagement in the democratic process.