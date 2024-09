Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. John Kwakye of the Institute of Economic Affairs has questioned the feasibility of over 1,000 promises made by the NPP and NDC for the 2024 elections.



He argues that no party should have more than 100 key promises.



In response, NDC’s John Mahama has promised a leaner government and reduced spending, while NPP’s Dr. Bawumia has pledged to align import duties with Lome to combat smuggling and support local businesses.