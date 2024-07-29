2024 Elections: NDC will work hard and communicate clearly to Ghanaians – Armah-Kofi Buah

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: 3news

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has emphasized that hard work and clear communication of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) messages are essential for winning the upcoming election.



He stated that the party is focused on highlighting both past achievements and plans to reset Ghana under President Mahama’s leadership.



Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agbodza noted the significant support the NDC has received from the Northern Region and pledged continued development under a Mahama administration.



Agbodza highlighted the region’s importance in the party’s history and promised more interventions in areas like infrastructure, water supply, and agriculture.