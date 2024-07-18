You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961135

Politics

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

2024 Elections: NDC won’t accept results if it’s shambolic – Dep. Dir. of Elections

Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, Deputy Director of Elections for the NDC, has criticized Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah's plan to benchmark future elections against the 2020 polls, which he called the most disorganized in Ghana's history.

He warned of a showdown if similar standards are used in future elections.

Tanko-Computer highlighted issues with the 2020 election, limited voter registration, and the 2023 Assembly Election, where voters' names were missing.

He stressed the NDC's commitment to ensuring transparent and properly conducted elections, closely monitoring ongoing electoral processes.

