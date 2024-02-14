2024 Elections: PNC targets 10 seats in Parliament

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The People's National Convention (PNC) has unveiled its strategy for securing parliamentary seats in the 2024 General Election.



The party's General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, has presented the plan and underlined the importance of winning ten seats in the Northern Region.



The targeted constituencies have been kept confidential for operational reasons, but Nabla has expressed confidence that the PNC will field candidates with the necessary skills to compete successfully.



She has also emphasized the significance of securing parliamentary seats as a crucial step in repositioning the PNC as a serious political force capable of breaking the long-standing monopoly held by the NPP and the NDC.



Nabla has stressed the need for neutrality in Parliament, with MPs prioritizing the interests of the people over partisan agendas.



The PNC aims to restore the true purpose of Parliament by enacting laws that benefit Ghanaians. Despite losing its only seat in the 2016 General Election, Nabla is optimistic based on the promising performance of the PNC's parliamentary candidates in constituencies like Builsa South, Sissalla East, and Talensi in the 2020 elections.



Regarding the PNC's internal elections, Nabla has revealed that the party is in the process of completing its regional executive elections.



She has reassured supporters that the internal primaries will be conducted smoothly and timely, with the national elections scheduled for March 2, 2024, followed by the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.



Nabla has also hinted at forthcoming policy decisions aimed at addressing the country's challenges. These policies include proposals such as the payment of allowances to single mothers and reforms in Parliament to prevent MPs from doubling as ministers, among other constitutional reforms.