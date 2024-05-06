2024 Elections: Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang vows to secure victory for NDC in Central Region

Politics of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, has expressed her commitment to collaborating with the party's grassroots members to secure convincing victories in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Central Region.



Speaking at a forum attended by party executives in the region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on party members to intensify their efforts and remain dedicated to the party's cause to ensure success in the December 7 polls.



As a native of the region, she pledged to work tirelessly alongside party members to turn the region in favor of the NDC.



The forum, held at the University of Cape Coast's School of Graduate Studies, saw the presence of regional and constituency executives, members of the regional parliamentary caucus, and representatives from the Central Regional Council of Elders.



Notable figures such as Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Central Region Caucus Chairman in Accra, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, were also in attendance, along with parliamentary aspirants from the region.



Key discussions at the forum included the party's target of securing no fewer than 20 parliamentary seats in the region, where the NDC currently holds 13 out of 23 seats.



Additionally, efforts were made to raise funds to support party activities and the voter registration exercise in the region.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the importance of aiming for 20 seats, urging against complacency in perceived strongholds and encouraging members to draw inspiration from the party's history of overcoming challenges to secure victories.



She also highlighted the need for unity among party members, emphasizing the importance of leaving past grievances behind for the party's greater good.



The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Asiedu, echoed these sentiments, assuring that every possible effort was being made to ensure the region swings in favor of the NDC, as the potential gains would be significant for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.