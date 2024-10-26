You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998584

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 Elections: Voters prioritize honesty and character - Afrobarometer survey reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The survey indicates that 90% of respondents consider a candidate's honesty as a crucial factor The survey indicates that 90% of respondents consider a candidate's honesty as a crucial factor

In the lead-up to Ghana's December 2024 general elections, a recent Afrobarometer survey conducted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development highlights that voters are placing significant importance on candidates' honesty, character, and campaign promises.

The survey indicates that 90% of respondents consider a candidate's honesty as a crucial factor in their voting decision, while 88% emphasize the importance

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment