2024 Elections: Women's groups press Bawumia to select female running mate from Ashanti Region

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Twenty-six women trade groups from the Ashanti, Bono, and Ahafo Regions have called on Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, to choose a woman as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, Peacefmonline reports.



The groups believe this move would enhance female representation in Ghana's governance structures and encourage more women to participate in politics.



They expressed concern over the limited presence of women in the country's governance and political spheres.



They further emphasized the importance of gender equality in leadership positions, stating that the inclusion of women in key roles is vital for women's empowerment and national development.



To ensure greater female representation, the women urged Dr. Bawumia to select a female running mate from the Ashanti Region while highlighting the positive impact of having a woman in such a position, as it would serve as a role model for young women and promote gender inclusivity in politics.



During a press conference at the Racecourse Market, the groups stressed the importance of having a female vice president who would advocate for the welfare of Ghanaian women and ensure their interests are represented in all aspects of life.



They warned that failure to select a female running mate could compel them to vote for the NDC, which has already chosen a female running mate for the elections.



"We are urging Dr. Bawumia to select a female running mate from the Ashanti Region. A female vice president will fight for the welfare of Ghanaian women and ensure that our interests are represented in all spheres of life," one spokesperson stated.



Another warned, "He should choose a female running mate as the NDC has done, else we’ll be compelled to vote for the NDC in the December elections."