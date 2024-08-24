2024 Influencers’ Conference kicks off in Accra today

General News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

The highly anticipated third edition of the Influencers' Conference is set to take place today, August 24, 2024, at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium in Accra, Ghana.



Under the theme "Influencing Youth Inclusion for Change," the event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, bringing together a vibrant mix of public relations professionals, bloggers, vloggers, and celebrities.





The conference is poised to spark meaningful conversations and create impactful connections within the creative arts and media industry, aiming to address key societal issues.



This year’s conference promises to be a game-changer, featuring distinguished speakers like Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, and Deputy Director of Communications, Jefferson Sackey.



Alongside other prominent influencers such as Bernard Kafui Sokpe, Joyce Ahiadorme, and Antoine Mensah, they will engage in insightful discussions that are expected to inspire new ways of thinking and foster positive change.



Attendees can look forward to a day filled with learning, networking, and opportunities to deepen their understanding of how to leverage influence for societal good.



With free registration via SmartBADGE, the conference is accessible to all who are eager to learn and make a difference.



Powered by Konekt Global Management and supported by various partners, including NaaviQ Company Limited and Cricova, this year's event is set to build on the success of previous editions, continuing to empower the next generation of influencers to drive change across Ghana and beyond.