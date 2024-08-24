You are here: HomeNews2024 08 24Article 1973210

General News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 Influencers’ Conference kicks off in Accra today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The conference is poised to spark meaningful conversations and create impactful connections The conference is poised to spark meaningful conversations and create impactful connections

The highly anticipated third edition of the Influencers' Conference is set to take place today, August 24, 2024, at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium in Accra, Ghana.

Under the theme "Influencing Youth Inclusion for Change," the event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, bringing together a vibrant mix of public relations professionals, bloggers, vloggers, and celebrities.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment