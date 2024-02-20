2024 Kofi Annan Peace and Security forum to be held from Feb 27 to 28

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The third edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum has been officially launched in Accra, aiming to honour the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan for his contributions to peacekeeping and global security.



The forum, scheduled for February 27 to 28, 2024, will focus on the theme "Migration and Societal Resilience in a Multipolar World Order: Addressing Conflicts and Building Peace in Africa."



The event aims to recognise the role of former African Presidents/Heads of State and other eminent individuals in promoting good governance, peace, and security on the continent.



It also seeks to strengthen collaboration between the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), the UN, the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, governments, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), academia, development partners, and the private business community.



Maj Gen Richard Addo-Gyane, the Commandant of KAIPTC, emphasised the global significance of migration with far-reaching societal and geopolitical implications. The forum provides a platform to explore effective policies and peace-building mechanisms to address migration-related conflicts in the region.



During the launch, Maj Gen. Addo-Gyane unveiled KAIPTC's new five-year Strategic Plan (2024-2028) aimed at maintaining the center's position as a leading international hub for training, education, research, and policy advocacy focused on achieving peace and security in Africa.



The German Embassy's Deputy Head of Mission, Sivine Jansen, expressed Germany's commitment to enhancing the forum's platform for critical discussions. She highlighted the challenges posed by high rates of migration, particularly for low and middle-income countries, and emphasised the importance of addressing these issues through dialogue and collaboration.