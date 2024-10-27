2024 NSMQ: PRESEC out, Mfantsipim secures grand finale spot with KETA SHTS

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Reigning champions Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), known for their unmatched dominance in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), were eliminated by Mfantsipim School during the semi-final rounds of the 2024 competition.



The much-anticipated contest, held on October 27, saw Mfantsipim School displaying a strong command of scientific knowledge and quick reflexes, ultimately outscoring the



Mfantsipim’s victory sets the stage for a high-stakes grand finale, where they will face off against Keta Senior High Technical School (KETA SHTS), a team known for their strategic approaches and remarkable precision.



KETA SHTS secured their spot earlier in the semi-finals, making history by positioning themselves as formidable finalists for this year’s quiz. Their journey to the finals has captured the admiration of fans, building anticipation for a face-off with Mfantsipim School.



This year’s NSMQ has delivered excitement and surprises, with both new talents and seasoned competitors showcasing their academic prowess.



PRESEC's unexpected exit has stirred mixed reactions across the country, as fans grapple with the reality of the reigning champions not defending their title. For the first time in recent years, PRESEC's long-held grip on the NSMQ finals is being challenged, opening new pathways for other schools to make their mark.