2024 Polls: Ho West MP lauds Mahama’s low-cost housing policy

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has endorsed John Mahama’s housing policy aimed at addressing Ghana's housing deficit.



Mahama's plan, announced in June, focuses on using local, cost-effective building materials and efficient technologies to provide affordable housing for the working class.



Bedzrah, a Chartered Quantity Surveyor, lauded the proposal as a bold and actionable strategy that could control rising building costs and create jobs for the youth.



He criticized the current government's Rental Assistance Scheme for benefiting a limited group, rather than essential workers. The policy mirrors successful low-cost housing models in South Africa and Benin.