You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976804

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

2024 Polls: Independent Parliamentary Candidate emerges from NPP in Walewale

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This development follows a court order for a re-run of the NPP primaries This development follows a court order for a re-run of the NPP primaries

With just 90 days to the 2024 elections, an Independent candidate has surfaced in the Walewale Constituency, North East Region, complicating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) efforts to finalize its parliamentary candidate.

This development follows a court order for a re-run of the NPP primaries, issued on September 2, 2024.

The re-run, prompted by a legal challenge from current MP Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, will be held on September 8.


The Independent candidate, currently consulting with local leaders, promises to reveal his vision soon.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment