2024 Polls: NDC will as usual head to court when they lose – Sammi Awuku teases

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Sammi Awuku, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North, has confidently stated that the NPP will win the 2024 General Elections, which he assures will be free, fair, and transparent.



He predicts that, as usual, the NDC will challenge the results in court, but he is confident in the NPP's strong record and strategy.



Awuku emphasized that a vote for Dr. Bawumia is a vote for the future, speaking at Akropong during his Ofie Mega Walk.



After the 2020 elections, the NDC also contested the results in court, but the President was declared validly elected. Awuku is expected to win his parliamentary seat by a large margin.