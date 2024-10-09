2024 Polls: You can’t keep repeating mistakes and expect different results – Alan to Ghanaians

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Independent presidential candidate John Alan Kyerematen has urged Ghanaians to rethink their voting habits, moving away from the long-dominant NDC and NPP.



Speaking at a visit to Adansehene Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, he criticized the two parties for failing to improve infrastructure, stating that 32 years of governance have not resolved issues like bad roads and water shortages.



Kyerematen emphasized the need for constitutional change to drive development, asserting that voters should seek a new direction for the country.