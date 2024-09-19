2024 WASSCE: Teacher attacked by students for preventing exam malpractice

General News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: 3news

Teachers at Christian Methodist Senior High School (Chrimeto) in New-Aplaku, Greater Accra Region, were reportedly attacked by students who were unhappy about being denied the chance to cheat during their WASSCE exams.



The incident, captured on video, shows students throwing stones and sachet water at the teachers.



Mr. Walter Yesutor Adanunyo, one of the assaulted teachers, described how the students threatened him for being strict during the exam.



Despite police intervention, the attacks continued.



The incident follows a similar episode at Bright Senior High School a few years ago.