2024 WASSCE to take place from August 5 to September 27

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially announced the revised schedule for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.



Initially planned for July 1 to August 31, the exams will now take place from August 5 to September 27.



The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for the same year is set for July 8 to July 12.



This update was communicated to regional directors through a circular dated March 12, 2024, signed by the acting Director of the Schools and Instructions Division, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah.



In the circular, heads of senior high schools (SHSs) were instructed to take note of the new WASSCE dates and prepare candidates accordingly.



The GES emphasized that this revised schedule supersedes any previous dates communicated to the schools. While no official reason was provided for the change, sources suggest it aims to afford candidates more time to adequately prepare for the examinations.



Regarding the exam format, the Head of Public Affairs of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Kapi, confirmed that Ghana will proceed with the Ghana Only Version of the WASSCE-SC for the third consecutive time.



This version will maintain the same examination processes and conditions as those in other member countries of WAEC, such as Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, which have reverted to their May/June calendar following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Kapi clarified that despite being a Ghana-only exam, the WASSCE-SC will follow the established procedures, including subject compilation by external officers, international panels for marking schemes and grading, ensuring uniformity with other member countries.



The decision to reschedule the exam dates was made to give Ghanaian students ample time to prepare adequately.

When asked about the release of results, Mr. Kapi affirmed that the timetable for post-exam activities would ensure timely result publication, enabling students to proceed to tertiary institutions without delays.



Additionally, he confirmed that registration for the WASSCE-SC opened on March 11 and will close on April 19, 2024, ensuring candidates have sufficient time to register for the exams.