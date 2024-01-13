2024 election: Ghana will burn if politicians play religious/tribal card – Astrologer

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An Astrologer, Mystic and Palmist, Jnana Caksus Das has warned that something terrible will happen to Ghana if politicians play the religious and tribal card in the run-up to the 2024 December 7 general elections.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM Friday, Jnana Caksus Das who’s also a Spiritual Consultant said his caution stems from the fact that Star number 8 ruled by Saturn whose rule is characterised by religious and tribal conflict is in operation this year.



”For this year’s election, because Star number 8 which is ruled by Saturn is operating this year – 2024, and whenever it is ruling there are problems of religious and tribal conflict, that is why I am cautioning the security agencies to step up their game to ensure that they deal decisively with any issue that could spark religious and tribal conflict in any part of the country.



”Both parties, NPP and NPP should be cautioned against playing the religious card in the upcoming general election. If they do play the religious card, something terrible will happen to Ghana. That is a must, that’s why I am saying they must not do it. The security system must call them to order. If anyone is campaigning on the basis of being a Christian or Muslim, that person must be called to order immediately. Because the beginning of that thing will land the country in a very terrible situation, and I wouldn’t be happy to be a refugee in another country. I want to stay in Ghana and have my peace.”



Ghanaians go to the poll on December 7, 2024 to elect a new President and 275 Parliamentarians.



The high-stakes elections promises to be keenly contested by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).