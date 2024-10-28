2024 elections: Peace Council equips stakeholders to combat hate speech, vigilantism

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: GNA

The National Peace Council, in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Service, held a two-day workshop in the Upper East Region to combat hate speech ahead of Ghana's December 7 elections.



Funded by the Netherlands, the workshop trained stakeholders from civil society, political parties, and media on promoting political tolerance and preventing violence.



The aim is to ensure peaceful elections and sustain Ghana’s democratic stability.



Officials emphasized the importance of cooperation among political parties and stakeholders to maintain peace during the electoral process.