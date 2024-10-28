You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999226

Source: GNA

2024 elections: Peace Council equips stakeholders to combat hate speech, vigilantism

The National Peace Council, in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Service, held a two-day workshop in the Upper East Region to combat hate speech ahead of Ghana's December 7 elections.

Funded by the Netherlands, the workshop trained stakeholders from civil society, political parties, and media on promoting political tolerance and preventing violence.

The aim is to ensure peaceful elections and sustain Ghana’s democratic stability.

Officials emphasized the importance of cooperation among political parties and stakeholders to maintain peace during the electoral process.

