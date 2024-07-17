You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960766

2024 elections should be decided on issues and not throwing of T-Shirts and sachet water – Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political science lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has urged his students to be discerning and critical of politicians during the 2024 elections.

He advised them to focus on the issues rather than the entertainment and giveaways that often accompany campaigns.

Gyampo criticized the trend of prioritizing the distribution of T-shirts and other items over substantive discussions on policies and solutions to societal challenges.

He highlighted the need for voters to demand clear explanations of policies and practical solutions from political candidates

