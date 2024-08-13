You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969760

2024 general elections not a do-or-die affair – NDC MP cautions

Cape Coast South MP George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan has urged Ghanaians to approach the upcoming 2024 elections calmly, encouraging peaceful participation rather than viewing the election as a "do-or-die" event.

Emphasizing Ghana's history of peaceful elections, he advised voters to be vigilant and cast their votes responsibly.

Ricketts-Hagan also called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work diligently, expressing confidence in an NDC victory in both the presidential and parliamentary races.

He highlighted plans to support local women with microfinance loans if re-elected, aligning with John Mahama's economic policies.

