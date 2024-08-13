2024 general elections not a do-or-die affair – NDC MP cautions

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Cape Coast South MP George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan has urged Ghanaians to approach the upcoming 2024 elections calmly, encouraging peaceful participation rather than viewing the election as a "do-or-die" event.



Emphasizing Ghana's history of peaceful elections, he advised voters to be vigilant and cast their votes responsibly.



Ricketts-Hagan also called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work diligently, expressing confidence in an NDC victory in both the presidential and parliamentary races.



He highlighted plans to support local women with microfinance loans if re-elected, aligning with John Mahama's economic policies.