2024 manifesto: NDC to transform controversial National Cathedral into a hospital

Health News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director for Elections and IT, suggested that the National Cathedral project in Accra could be transformed into the 500-bed Children's Hospital and Fertility Centre promised by John Dramani Mahama in his 2024 election manifesto.



This idea was shared in a Facebook post on August 24, 2024, as part of discussions on utilizing existing resources for public benefit.



The proposal aligns with Mahama's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, offering a potential solution for the controversial National Cathedral by repurposing it for critical healthcare services in the Greater Accra Region.