2024 polls: NDC will sweep all Zongo votes with Bawumia leading NPP – Sinare

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alhaji Said Sinare, Chairman of the Zongo Working Committee for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), predicts that the NDC will secure 80 to 90 percent of the Zongo votes in the December 2024 elections.



He dismissed the influence of NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in these communities, questioning his Muslim identity and consistency.



Sinare emphasized the NDC's long-standing connection with the Zongos since the time of the party's founder, Jerry John Rawlings.



He criticized the NPP for economic mismanagement and alleged that Zongo communities are seeking tangible development, not just promises.