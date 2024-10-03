2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sports Minister inspects Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana v Sudan showdown

General News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, conducted an inspection of the Accra Sports Stadium after recent renovation efforts.



Joined by Seth Panwum, the Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Board, Ussif evaluated the state of the dressing rooms, playing field, and restrooms.



This visit follows the Confederation of African Football (CAF) granting permission for the stadium to serve as the venue for Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan, which is set to take place later this month.