You are here: HomeNews2024 07 26Article 1963853

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

2025 will be a tough year, I pity the next president – Jantuah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwame Jantuah Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), predicts challenging times ahead for Ghana's next president due to current economic issues and rising debt.

He warns against creating false rescue hopes and emphasizes the need to shift Ghanaians' mindset towards consuming locally-produced goods.

Jantuah's comments follow Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's announcement that Ghana's public debt reached GH¢742 billion ($50.9 billion) in June 2024, representing 70.6% of GDP.

The debt includes GH¢452 billion in external debt and GH¢290 billion in domestic debt, largely influenced by cedi depreciation and ongoing creditor disbursements.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment