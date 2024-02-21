22.3% of tertiary graduates facing unemployment – GSS reveals

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has unveiled its quarterly labor force statistics bulletin for the first three quarters of 2023, shedding light on the nation's employment scenario.



Among the key revelations is the stark reality that nearly a quarter of individuals enduring prolonged spells of unemployment hold tertiary education credentials.



Approximately 22.3% of those facing unemployment lasting more than 20 months between Q1 2022 and Q3 2023 were tertiary graduates. This statistic underscores the daunting challenge educated individuals encounter in securing jobs in Ghana.



Furthermore, the bulletin highlights that nearly half (48.8%) of those experiencing extended unemployment spells during the 21-month period held secondary education qualifications. These figures, totaling 4,565 tertiary and 9,987 secondary education holders respectively, illustrate the complexities of Ghana's job market.



Presenting the bulletin's highlights, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, noted an increase in the absorption rate, signaling a rise in the employment-to-population ratio during the period under review.



However, he emphasized the need for a thorough evaluation of workforce readiness and labor transitions across various economic sectors, as reflected in the fluctuations observed.



Regional Disparities and Youth Employment Challenges were also underscored, urging tailored interventions to address unemployment, particularly in regions with persistently high rates.



The report also stressed the significance of job creation efforts, emphasizing the importance of addressing exits from employment status and recurrent transitions between employment and unemployment.



Additionally, it highlighted the potential of administrative data in informing targeted interventions to combat unemployment effectively, advocating for its strengthened utilization by policymakers.