22% of adults and 81% of adolescents in Ghana are physically inactive - WHO

Health News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A recent World Health Organization (WHO) study found that 22% of adults and 81% of adolescents in Ghana are physically inactive, which can lead to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, Graphic Online reports..



WHO recommends improving road infrastructure to include walking and cycling paths to combat this.



The Health Economic Assessment Tool (HEAT) for walking and cycling was used to study physical activity in Greater Accra, with findings presented at a workshop by the Ministry of Health and the WHO.



According to WHO consultant Andreia Santos, NCDs account for 43% of all deaths in Ghana. While walking remains a common mode of transport, increased car ownership reflects inadequate public transport.



Santos highlighted walking and cycling as simple, cost-effective ways to achieve recommended physical activity levels. The report proposes investing in 500 kilometers of walking pavements and cycle lanes along major roads and community streets.



The recommended routes include N4 Aburi Road Derby Avenue A-Independence Avenue-Liberation Road, N4 Aburi Road Derby Avenue B, N6 North Liberia Road-Nsawam Road B, N6 Nsawam Road, Graphic Road A, George Bush Motorway A, and George Bush Motorway B.



Alhaji Hafiz Adams, Chief Director for the Ministry of Health, commended the WHO for their HEAT assessment, emphasizing its importance in addressing Ghana's rising NCD burden.



He noted the potential cost savings and health benefits of prioritizing investments in walking and cycling.