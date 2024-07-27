22 students, 3 teaching assistants affected in KNUST hostel fire

Regional News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

A fire at Father’s Hostel on the KNUST campus has affected 22 students and 3 Teaching Assistants.



Suspected to be caused by an electrical fault, the fire broke out on Thursday, July 25, destroying at least nine rooms.



KNUST Management and the Student Representative Council (SRC) have provided temporary accommodations at the SRC hostel, along with clothing, food, and financial support.



The fire, which started in a single room, quickly spread. With exams set to begin in 10 days, the affected students face additional stress.



The swift response from authorities aims to help them recover from the incident.