22-year-old exposes journalist's abuse over rejected date

Source: ghanafeed.com

Journalist Paa Kwesi Schandorf has faced serious allegations of verbal abuse from 22-year-old Michelle Frimpong.



Frimpong claimed the harassment began after she rejected Schandorf's advances, providing WhatsApp and Facebook messages as evidence.



These communications not only contain abusive language but also instances of Schandorf pleading for food, indicating a potential pattern of predatory behavior.



Public reaction has been divided, with many calling for an official apology from Schandorf, while some remain skeptical about the accusations.