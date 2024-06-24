24-Hour economy will herald economic change in Ghana – Dr Otokunor

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, head of Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) of the NDC, highlighted the transformative potential of a 24-hour economy for Ghana during a meeting with CLOSSAG in Accra.



He emphasized that this policy could significantly reduce unemployment and drive sustainable economic growth by transitioning to a self-sufficient, export-led economy through a three-shift work schedule.



Dr. Otokunor outlined supportive measures, including legislative backing, tax incentives, reduced off-peak power tariffs, and financial aid for strategic industries.



Stakeholders within CLOSSAG support the proposal, viewing it as a crucial step toward making Ghana a regional economic powerhouse and addressing unemployment.