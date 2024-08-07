24-hour economy will reduce youth unemployment – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled the NDC's 24-hour economic policy, aimed at reducing youth unemployment in Ghana.



Speaking in Navrongo Central, Mahama criticized the current administration for economic mismanagement, which he claims has worsened youth joblessness.



His policy includes extending business hours to stimulate job creation and provide incentives for private sector growth.



Mahama also plans to recruit 20,000 new police officers under this initiative.



He urged voters to reject the NPP, accusing them of causing economic hardship and mismanagement, and framed the upcoming election as a choice between Ghana’s future and the current administration.