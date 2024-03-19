24-hour economy won't be compulsory – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed that the 24-hour economy policy will not be imposed on businesses but will instead rely on voluntary participation.



Speaking to members of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama reiterated his commitment to implementing the 24-hour economy if elected in the 2024 elections, emphasizing its potential to significantly boost Ghana's economy and generate employment opportunities for the youth.



Mahama assured that the NDC is actively developing plans to implement the policy upon assuming office, stressing that it is designed to augment employment opportunities rather than serve as the sole solution.



He pledged to publicly introduce and provide further details on the policy before assuming office, assuring that participation would be optional for businesses.



Highlighting the policy as a means to expand job vacancies and create additional avenues for employment, Mahama underscored that it would complement other strategies for fostering employment.



"It is an easy way to increase the vacancies for employment generation while we add on more avenues. It doesn’t mean that that is the only strategy for employment," he said.



"We will outdoor it before we come into government and when we come into government we will hit the ground running with it. As I said it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join," he added.