25-year-old man remanded for allegedly killing gay partner

Source: 3news

A 25-year-old man, Bernard Kojo Ankrah, has been remanded by the Takoradi District Court for allegedly murdering his gay partner, Jones Carlos Rodrigues Da Silva, in Takoradi.



The two had been in a romantic relationship, with Da Silva, a project manager, inviting Ankrah to Takoradi on October 12, 2024, for a sexual encounter, agreeing to pay him GH₵30,000.



After giving Ankrah GH₵20,000, a confrontation occurred when Da Silva made advances, leading to Ankrah allegedly stabbing him.



Ankrah fled with Da Silva’s belongings but was later arrested through CCTV footage.



The case continues in two weeks.