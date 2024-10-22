You are here: HomeNews2024 10 22Article 1997132

Source: 3news

25-year-old man remanded for allegedly killing gay partner

A 25-year-old man, Bernard Kojo Ankrah, has been remanded by the Takoradi District Court for allegedly murdering his gay partner, Jones Carlos Rodrigues Da Silva, in Takoradi.

The two had been in a romantic relationship, with Da Silva, a project manager, inviting Ankrah to Takoradi on October 12, 2024, for a sexual encounter, agreeing to pay him GH₵30,000.

After giving Ankrah GH₵20,000, a confrontation occurred when Da Silva made advances, leading to Ankrah allegedly stabbing him.

Ankrah fled with Da Silva’s belongings but was later arrested through CCTV footage.

The case continues in two weeks.

