25-year-old takes steps to reverse fallen education standards in Cape Coast

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 25-year-old and a Founder of Read Africa Read Charity Organization, Miss Jackie Ricketts-Hagan has initiated moves to reverse the fallen standards of education in Cape Coast to make the area a world-class education hub in Ghana.





She believes that High-quality education is essential for children’s overall development and future opportunities hence there is the need to promote education in Cape Coast.



Miss Ricketts-Hagan therefore gave a brief history of Cape Coast where education started from the Cape Coast and the place many people dreamt of being.



The daughter of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, Mr. George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan who recently launched the Read Africa Read Charity Organization project and presented over 1,000 reading books to the children within the area, aim at helping the children perform better in schools as well as build a positive image of themselves.



“It is important for children to read for many reasons most importantly to learn about the world around them, to understand their peers better, to expand their vocabulary, to perform better in school and to build a positive image of themselves” she observed.



“I want Cape Coast children to benefit from this project because Cape Coast is the city of education filled up with many schools including all of the oldest schools in the country of Ghana. It is in the blood of the Fante people to be educated. We are known as the intellectuals of Ghana and I want to contribute to that legacy. I want to continue making Cape Coast the center for education” Miss Ricketts-Hagan said.



Miss Ricketts-Hagan urged the beneficiary students to try their best to read the books and share them with their friends.



“Together as a community, we can push each other to grow. Together we can have a strong positive impact on the world but it all begins with allowing yourself to expand your mind through reading and learning”