28-year-old man nearly burnt alive for allegedly stealing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 28-year-old alleged notorious thief was nearly set ablaze for stealing mobile phones and money at Abura Obohene in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Identified as Kwame Moree, the suspect was reportedly caught in the act of stealing mobile phones and money from a couple’s room on the morning of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, around 4:00 a.m.



The victims, according to the report, saw Kwame Moree breaking into their hall. They monitored him carefully, but he took off with their money and mobile phones after they started shouting and calling their neighbours about a break-in.



He fled the scene but was caught at his hideout after they traced the phones that he stole from the apartment.



They dragged him out of his hideout, beat him mercilessly, tied him with a rope to an electricity pole, poured petrol on him, and attempted to burn him alive.



The angry youths in the community dragged him, beat him mercilessly, and tiled him with a rope on an electricity pole because he had become a serial thief in the community and needed to be taught a lesson.



Rainbow Radio’s correspondent reported that the youths were burned alive, but it only took the intervention of Omankrado of Abura Obohen, Nana Edu Kotsia III, before he was released.



Omankrado of Abura Obohen, Nana Edu Kotsia III, after calling for the release of Kwame Moree, urged others to use what happened as an example and desist from stealing.



“We don’t know what to say about this, but the only thing we will say is that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable in this community, and we frown upon such behaviour, and as such, we won’t shield anyone who is caught.”



“We will hand him over to the police for the law to take its course, and anybody who is caught in a similar act will also be made to face the law,” Nana Edu Kotsia III said on Rainbow Radio Accra.