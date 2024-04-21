29-year-old ‘game boy’ in Police grips for allegedly killing his colleague

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: 3news.com

29-year-old Fuseini Ibrahim, a game boy, is in the grips of the Tamale Police for allegedly shooting and killing his colleague game boy identified as Sulemana.



The incident happened at Gukpegu-tua, a suburb of Tamale Metro on Friday April 19, 2024.



According to 3news, the deceased was allegedly taking a video of the suspect during a heated argument between them.



Out of anger, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the deceased in the head three times leading to his death.



Some Members of the community called the Police who came to the rescue of the suspect as he was nearly lynched.



Angry about the incident, the residents besieged the residence of the suspect setting his room ablaze.