3 HARC Bishops jailed For contempt

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Three bishops of the Holy Apostolic Reformed Church (HARC) — Apostle Samuel Anang Sowah, Bishop Abraham Adjetey Adjei, and Bishop Daniel Buernor Tokoli — have been sentenced to five days in prison for further contempt of court.



Initially, they were cautioned and discharged for contempt.



However, they defied a court order by entering church premises despite a pending injunction against them.



Their defense that the injunction had been suspended did not hold, as it applied to a different case.



The court ruled that their actions violated the court's orders and imposed a prison sentence along with a GH¢1,000 fine each.