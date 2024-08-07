You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967744

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

3 HARC Bishops jailed For contempt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Initially, they were cautioned and discharged for contempt Initially, they were cautioned and discharged for contempt

Three bishops of the Holy Apostolic Reformed Church (HARC) — Apostle Samuel Anang Sowah, Bishop Abraham Adjetey Adjei, and Bishop Daniel Buernor Tokoli — have been sentenced to five days in prison for further contempt of court.

Initially, they were cautioned and discharged for contempt.

However, they defied a court order by entering church premises despite a pending injunction against them.

Their defense that the injunction had been suspended did not hold, as it applied to a different case.

The court ruled that their actions violated the court's orders and imposed a prison sentence along with a GH¢1,000 fine each.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment