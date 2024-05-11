3 JHS girls reported missing for weeks in Obuasi found camped in their boyfriends’ room

General News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police in Obuasi have arrested three persons ,David Opoku, age 23 years, Klinsman Osei, age 25 years and Eric Boateng, age 32 years for camping three teenage Junior High School(JHS) girls for weeks .



According to a police report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the students were reported to have gone missing on April 24, 2024, and their whereabouts unknown.



The mother of one of the girls informed the police on May 8, that she had been hinted that her daughter was seen in the company of other two girls of her age living with some men in a room at Bossman, a suburb of Obuasi.



With this information, police stormed the house, arrested and brought to the suspects to the station.



Upon interrogations, the suspects admitted camping the girls the past two weeks and have had canal knowledge with the girls because the teenagers are their girlfriends.



The police are processing the suspects for Court next week while the victims have been issued with medical report forms to attend hospital for treatment and report thereafter for necessary action.