3 dead, 12 others in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Mprumamu junction

Regional News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: 3news

Three people have died and twelve others are critically injured following a tragic accident on the Apam-Winneba Highway at Gomoa Mprumamu.



The incident involved a Toyota Hiace bus from Accra to Cape Coast.



A burst tyre caused the bus to veer off the road, overturn, and catch fire. Among the victims were three children, one of whom was injured.



The deceased bodies have been taken to Winneba Trauma Mortuary, and the injured are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Municipal hospitals.



Fire Commander DO2 Anthony Kwesi Rhule urged drivers to reduce speed and adhere to road signs to prevent accidents.