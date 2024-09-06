You are here: HomeNews2024 09 06Article 1977881

Regional News of Friday, 6 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

3 dead, 12 others in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Mprumamu junction

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The incident involved a Toyota Hiace bus from Accra to Cape Coast The incident involved a Toyota Hiace bus from Accra to Cape Coast

Three people have died and twelve others are critically injured following a tragic accident on the Apam-Winneba Highway at Gomoa Mprumamu.

The incident involved a Toyota Hiace bus from Accra to Cape Coast.

A burst tyre caused the bus to veer off the road, overturn, and catch fire. Among the victims were three children, one of whom was injured.

The deceased bodies have been taken to Winneba Trauma Mortuary, and the injured are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Municipal hospitals.

Fire Commander DO2 Anthony Kwesi Rhule urged drivers to reduce speed and adhere to road signs to prevent accidents.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment