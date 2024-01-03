3 persons butchered to death in communal clash between some youth of Bronkong and Afrancho

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Three persons have been butchered to death following a communal clash between some youth of Bronkong and Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.



The sad incident, according to witnesses, occurred on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Bronkong when a misunderstanding between some youth from the twin communities led to a deadly fight.



The actual cause of the fight is not immediately known.



The Assembly Member for Kyerease Electoral Area, Hon. Joyce Osei Assibey, said in an interview with OTEC News reporters Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Abenaa Pokuaa Deborah that the three were reported to have died after sustaining severe machete wounds in the course of the fight.



She noted that they are yet to find the identities of the deceased and deduce which community the victims might come from.



The Assembly Member revealed that some seven suspects have been arrested by police in the area



She, however, called for calm, as security agencies in the district have taken over the matter to serve justice all affected victims



