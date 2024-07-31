303 victims compensated after Asafo Sewage Sanitation Project in Kumasi

General News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), alongside the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the World Bank, has compensated 303 individuals affected by the Asafo Sewage Sanitation Project.



This compensation aims to mitigate the adverse impacts of property losses, including kiosks, containers, houses, and business entrances.



Kumasi Mayor Samuel Pyne urged beneficiaries to use the funds wisely.



The Resettlement Action Plan, adhering to the World Bank's Involuntary Resettlement Policy and local laws, ensures fair compensation for those impacted by the project, which spans from Kumasi Technical University to the Abinkyi enclave.