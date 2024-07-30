307 ambulances were inflated by US$29,740,000.00 – Ablakwa

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has exposed alleged corruption in the procurement of 307 ambulances by the Akufo-Addo administration.



He claims the ambulances, procured for $54.3 million, were significantly overpriced by $29.7 million.



Ablakwa alleges the contracts were awarded to six companies linked to President Akufo-Addo’s associates, who lacked experience in importing ambulances.



He emphasizes the need for a forensic audit and has updated his petition to the Special Prosecutor, vowing that there will be consequences for those involved in what he describes as a scandalous misuse of public funds.