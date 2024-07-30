You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964642

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

307 ambulances were inflated by US$29,740,000.00 – Ablakwa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has exposed alleged corruption in the procurement of 307 ambulances by the Akufo-Addo administration.

He claims the ambulances, procured for $54.3 million, were significantly overpriced by $29.7 million.

Ablakwa alleges the contracts were awarded to six companies linked to President Akufo-Addo’s associates, who lacked experience in importing ambulances.

He emphasizes the need for a forensic audit and has updated his petition to the Special Prosecutor, vowing that there will be consequences for those involved in what he describes as a scandalous misuse of public funds.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment